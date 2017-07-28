Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Friday 28th July – Wednesday 2nd August 2017

Annual Leave.

Thursday 3rd August 2017 at 11:00am

Votive Mass of St John Vianney with the clergy of the Diocese at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Thursday 3rd August 2017 at 5:00pm

Celebrates Mass for the Franciscan Schools Conference at the Novotel Hotel at Brighton-le-sands.

Friday 4th August 2017 at 4:00pm

Attends Official Blessing and Opening of St Francis’ Aged Care Facility, Plumpton.

Saturday 5th August 2017 at 11:00am

Celebrates Mass for the 50th Anniversary of Religious Profession at the Maximillian Kolbe Centre, Castle Hill.

Saturday 5th August 2017 at 6:00pm

Celebrates Pontifical Vigil Mass of the Solemnity of the Transfiguration of the Lord with the blessing of the Adoration Chapel at Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, St Marys.

Tuesday 8th August – Friday 11th August 2017

Attends a Meeting of the Executive of the Federation of Catholic Bishops Conferences of Oceania in Auckland New Zealand.

Saturday 12th August 2017 at 11:00am

Pontifical Mass of the Common of the Blessed Virgin Mary on the occasion of the Bicentenary of the Foundation of the Marist Brother’s at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Sunday 13th August 2017 at 11:00am

Pontifical Solemn Mass of the 19th Sunday in Ordinary Time at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Sunday 13th August 2017 at 6:00pm

Pontifical Mass of the 19th Sunday in Ordinary Time on the occasion of the one year Would Youth Day 2016 reunion at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Tuesday 15th August 2017 at 5:00pm

Pontifical Mass for the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary with the Chapter of the Sisters of Mercy of Australia and Papua New Guinea at St Joseph’s Spirituality Centre, Baulkham Hills.

Wednesday 16th August 2017 at 4:00pm

Attends a meeting of the Parramatta Diocesan Schools Council at the Chancery Office, Paramatta.

Thursday 17th August 2017

Convenes a meeting of the Council of Priests and College of Consultors at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Sunday 20th August 2017 at 10:30am

Pontifical Mass of the 20th Sunday in Ordinary Time with the Rite of Installation of Reverend Fernando Montano as Parish Priest of St Bernadette’s Parish, Castle Hill.

Tuesday 22nd August 2017 at 7:00pm

Pontifical Ritual Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at Mary Immaculate Parish, Quakers Hill.

Wednesday 23rd August 2017 at 7:00pm

Pontifical Ritual Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at Mary Immaculate Parish, Quakers Hill.

Friday 25th August 2017 at 7:00pm

Pontifical Ritual Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Saturday 26th August 2017 at 12:00pm

Attends the official opening and blessing of St Francis’ Social Services House of Welcome at Granville.

Posted on 28 July 2017.