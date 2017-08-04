Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Sunday 6th August 2017 at 9:30am

Pontifical Mass of the Feast of the Transfiguration of the Lord at Holy Name of Mary Parish, Rydalmere.

Tuesday 8th August 2017 – Friday 11th August 2017

Attends a Meeting of the Executive of the Federation of Catholic Bishops Conferences of Oceania in Auckland New Zealand.

Saturday 12th August 2017 at 11:00am

Pontifical Mass of the Common of the Blessed Virgin Mary on the occasion of the Bicentenary of the Foundation of the Marist Brother’s at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Sunday 13th August 2017 at 11:00am

Pontifical Solemn Mass of the 19th Sunday in Ordinary Time at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Tuesday 15th August 2017 at 5:00pm

Pontifical Mass for the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary with the Chapter of the Sisters of Mercy of Australia and Papua New Guinea at St Joseph’s Spirituality Centre, Baulkham Hills.

Thursday 17th August 2017

Convenes a meeting of the Council of Priests and College of Consultors at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Sunday 20th August 2017 at 10:30am

Pontifical Mass of the 20th Sunday in Ordinary Time with the Rite of Installation of Reverend Fernando Montano as Parish Priest of St Bernadette’s Parish, Castle Hill.

Tuesday 22nd August 2017 at 7:00pm

Pontifical Ritual Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at Mary Immaculate Parish, Quakers Hill.

Wednesday 23rd August 2017 at 7:00pm

Pontifical Ritual Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at Mary Immaculate Parish, Quakers Hill.

Friday 25th August 2017 at 7:00pm

Pontifical Ritual Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Saturday 26th August 2017 at 12:00pm

Attends the official opening and blessing of St Francis’ Social Services House of Welcome at Granville.

Sunday 27th August 2017 at 11:00am

Pontifical Solemn Mass of the 21st Sunday in Ordinary Time at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Sunday 27th August 2017 at 2:00pm

Attends launch of Migrant and Refugee Sunday at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Seven Hills.

Thursday 31st August 2017 at 11:30am

Celebrates Votive Mass of St Aiden on the occasion of 110 Years of St Aiden’s Primary School, Rooty Hill.

Friday 1st September 2017 at 9:30am

Celebrates Mass on the occasion of Mercy Day at Catherine McAuley College, Westmead.

Friday 1st September 2017 at 7:00pm

Celebrates Ritual Mass for the Conferral of Confirmation at St Oliver Plunkett’s Parish, Harris Park.

Posted on 4 August 2017.