Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Sunday 20th August 2017 at 10:30am

Pontifical Mass of the 20th Sunday in Ordinary Time with the Rite of Installation of Reverend Fernando Montano as Parish Priest of St Bernadette’s Parish, Castle Hill.

Tuesday 22nd August 2017 at 9:30am

Attends the Blessing and Opening of Notre Dame University Multidisciplinary Clinical School, Windsor.

Tuesday 22nd August 2017 at 7:00pm

Pontifical Ritual Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at Mary Immaculate Parish, Quakers Hill.

Wednesday 23rd August 2017 at 7:00pm

Pontifical Ritual Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at Mary Immaculate Parish, Quakers Hill.

Friday 25th August 2017 at 7:00pm

Pontifical Ritual Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Saturday 26th August 2017 at 12:00pm

Attends the official opening and blessing of St Francis’ Social Services House of Welcome at Granville.

Sunday 27th August 2017 at 11:00am

Pontifical Solemn Mass of the 21st Sunday in Ordinary Time at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Sunday 27th August 2017 at 2:00pm

Attends launch of Migrant and Refugee Sunday at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Seven Hills.

Thursday 31st August 2017 at 11:30am

Celebrates Votive Mass of St Aiden on the occasion of 110 Years of St Aiden’s Primary School, Rooty Hill.

Friday 1st September 2017 at 9:30am

Celebrates Mass on the occasion of Mercy Day at Catherine McAuley College, Westmead.

Friday 1st September 2017 at 7:00pm

Celebrates Ritual Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at St Oliver Plunkett’s Parish, Harris Park.

Sunday 3rd September 2017 at 10:30am

Pontifical Mass of the 22nd Sunday in Ordinary Time at St Andrew the Apostle Parish, Marrayong

Wednesday 6th September 2017 at 6:00pm

Attends a meeting of CatholicCare Social Services Parramatta Council at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Thursday 7th September 2017 at 10:30am

Attends the Launch of the 2017 Social Justice Statement at the Isabel Menton Theatre, Mary MacKillop Place, North Sydney.

Thursday 7th September 2017 at 5:30pm

Presides at Vespers of Thursday of the 22nd Week in Ordinary Time with the awarding of the Bishop of Parramatta Awards for Student Excellence.

Friday 8th September 2017 at 11:00am

Pontifical Mass of the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary with the Confraternity of Christian Doctrine at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Seven Hills.

Tuesday 12th September 2017 at 7:30pm

Celebrates Ritual Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Friday 15th September 2017 at 10:15am

Celebrates Mass for the Memorial of Our Lady of Sorrows on the occasion of Mercy Day at the Ailsa MacKinnon Centre, Our Lady of Mercy College, Parramatta.

Friday 15th September 2017 at 7:30pm

Celebrates Ritual Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at Our Lady of the Angels Parish, Kellyville.

Saturday 16th September 2017 at 2:00pm

Celebrates Ritual Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at St Bernadette’s Parish, Castle Hill.

