Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Saturday 9th September 2017 at 6:30pm

Pontifical Vigil Mass of the 23rd Sunday in Ordinary Time at St John Vianney Parish, Doonside.

Sunday 10th September 2017 at 10:00am

Pontifical Mass of the 23rd Sunday in Ordinary Time at St Canice’s Church, Katoomba.

Tuesday 12th September 2017 at 7:30pm

Celebrates Ritual Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Friday 15th September 2017 at 10:15am

Celebrates Mass for the Memorial of Our Lady of Sorrows on the occasion of Mercy Day at the Ailsa MacKinnon Centre, Our Lady of Mercy College, Parramatta.

Friday 15th September 2017 at 7:30pm

Celebrates Ritual Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at Our Lady of the Angels Parish, Kellyville.

Saturday 16th September 2017 at 2:00pm

Celebrates Ritual Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at St Bernadette’s Parish, Castle Hill.

Sunday 17th September 2017 at 8:00am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the 24th Sunday in Ordinary Time at St Gregory’s Church, Kurrajong.

Tuesday 19th September 2017 at 2:30pm

Hosts an Afternoon Tea with Migrant Chaplains from the Diocese of Parramatta.

Wednesday 20th September 2017 at 9:30am

Celebrates Mass of Giving Thanks to God on the occasion of the Graduation of Year 12 of Nagle College at St Michael’s Church, South Blacktown.

Thursday 21st September 2017 at 2:00pm

Convenes a meeting of the College of Consultors.

Friday 22nd September 2017 at 7:30pm

Celebrates Ritual Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at Our Lady of the Angels Parish, Kellyville.

Saturday 23rd September 2017 at 6:00pm

Celebrates Pontifical Vigil Mass for the 25th Sunday in Ordinary Time with the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at St Bernadette’s Parish, Dundas Valley.

Sunday 24th September 2017 at 11:00am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the 25th Sunday in Ordinary Time with Celebrating the Journey of Marriage at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Sunday 24th September 2017 at 5:00pm

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the 25th Sunday in Ordinary Time on the occasion of the Good Samaritan Sister’s Chapter at St Joseph’s Centre for Reflective Learning, Baulkham Hills.

Tuesday 26th September 2017 at 6:00pm

Celebrates Mass for the Assembly of the Presentation Sisters at Mary MacKillop Place, North Sydney.

Saturday 30th September 2017 at 6:00pm

Celebrates Pontifical Vigil Mass of the 26th Sunday in Ordinary Time at Holy Family Parish, East Granville.

