Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Sunday 24th September 2017 at 11:00am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the 25th Sunday in Ordinary Time with Celebrating the Anniversaries of Marriage at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Sunday 24th September 2017 at 5:00pm

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the 25th Sunday in Ordinary Time on the occasion of the Good Samaritan Sister’s Chapter at St Joseph’s Centre for Reflective Learning, Baulkham Hills.

Tuesday 26th September 2017 at 6:00pm

Celebrates Mass for the Assembly of the Presentation Sisters at Mary MacKillop Place, North Sydney.

Saturday 30th September 2017 at 6:00pm

Celebrates Pontifical Vigil Mass of the 26th Sunday in Ordinary Time at Holy Family Parish, East Granville.

Sunday 1st October 2017 at 11:00am

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass for the 26th Sunday in Ordinary Time at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Sunday 1st October 2017 at 5:30pm

Celebrates Pontifical Mass for the 26th Sunday in Ordinary Time with the Indian Catholic Association at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Seven Hills.

Tuesday 3rd October 2017 at 6:00pm

Attends a meeting of the Diocesan Finance Council at the Chancery Office, Parramatta

Thursday 5th October 2017

Convenes a meeting of the Council of Priests and College of Consultors at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Monday 9th October 2017 – Saturday 14th October 2017

On Annual Retreat.

Wednesday 18th October 2017 at 10:00am

Attends Catholic Education Social Justice Day at St Patrick’s Cathedral Hall, Parramatta.

Wednesday 18th October 2017 at 2:30pm

Presents at the Broken Bay Institute Catholic Mission and Identity Symposium at Curzon Hall, Marsfield.

Thursday 19th October 2017

Attends a meeting of the Bishop’s Commission of the Plenary Council at St Joseph’s Centre for Reflective Learning, Baulkham Hills.

Friday 20th October 2017

Attends a meeting of the Bishop’s Commission of the Plenary Council at St Joseph’s Centre for Reflective Learning, Baulkham Hills.

Friday 20th October 2017 at 7:00pm

Delivers an address at the Catalyst for Renewal Dinner at Holy Name of Mary Parish, Hunters Hill.

Saturday 21st October 2017 at 10:30am

Celebrates Solemn Ritual Mass of Ordination to the Diaconate of Mr Jerome Emmanuel and Mr Rodrigo Rupac at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Posted on 22 September 2017.