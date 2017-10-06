Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Sunday 8th October 2017 at 11:00am

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass of the 27th Sunday in Ordinary Time at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Monday 9th October 2017 – Saturday 14th October 2017

On Annual Retreat.

Tuesday 17th October 2017

Attends a meeting of the Bishop’s Commission of Pastoral Life.

Wednesday 18th October 2017 at 10:00am

Attends Catholic Education Social Justice Day at St Patrick’s Cathedral Hall, Parramatta.

Wednesday 18th October 2017 at 2:30pm

Presents at the Broken Bay Institute Catholic Mission and Identity Symposium at Curzon Hall, Marsfield.

Thursday 19th October 2017

Attends a meeting of the Bishop’s Commission of the Plenary Council at St Joseph’s Centre for Reflective Learning, Baulkham Hills.

Friday 20th October 2017

Attends a meeting of the Bishop’s Commission of the Plenary Council at St Joseph’s Centre for Reflective Learning, Baulkham Hills.

Friday 20th October 2017 at 7:00pm

Delivers an address at the Catalyst for Renewal Dinner at Holy Name of Mary Parish, Hunters Hill.

Saturday 21st October 2017 at 10:30am

Celebrates Solemn Ritual Mass of Ordination to the Diaconate of Mr Jerome Emmanuel and Mr Rodrigo Rupac at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Sunday 22nd October 2017 at 11:00am

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass of the 29th Sunday in Ordinary Time at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Tuesday 24th October 2017 at 5:00pm

Celebrates Mass for the General Chapter of the Dominican Sisters of Eastern Australia and the Solomon Islands at St Joseph’s Centre for Reflective Learning at Baulkham Hills.

Wednesday 25th October 2017

Attends Staff Day for CatholicCare Social Services Parramatta.

Wednesday 25th October 2017 at 4:00pm

Attends a meeting of the Parramatta Diocesan Catholic Schools Council at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Thursday 26th October 2017 at 9:30am

Celebrates Mass at St Gabriel’s School, Castle Hill.

Thursday 26th October 2017 at 6:00pm

Attends a Gathering of Religious of the Diocese of Paramatta at the Holy Family Services Centre, Marayong.

Friday 27th October 2017 at 1:00pm

Blesses and officially opens new school buildings at Our Lady of the Angels School, Rouse Hill.

Sunday 29th October 2017 at 11:00am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the 30th Sunday in Ordinary Time at St Raphael’s German Chaplaincy.

Thursday 2nd November 2017 at 7:00pm

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass for All Soul’s Day at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Saturday 4th November 2017 at 10:00am

Delivers an address to the St Clare Regional Fraternity Non-elective Chapter at Waverley Parish.

Saturday 4th November 2017 at 6:00pm

Celebrates Pontifical Vigil Mass of the 31st Sunday in Ordinary Time with the launch of the Catholic Foundation.

