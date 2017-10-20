Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Sunday 22nd October 2017 at 11:00am

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass of the 29th Sunday in Ordinary Time at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Tuesday 24th October 2017 at 5:00pm

Celebrates Mass for the General Chapter of the Dominican Sisters of Eastern Australia and the Solomon Islands at St Joseph’s Centre for Reflective Learning at Baulkham Hills.

Wednesday 25th October 2017

Attends Staff Day for CatholicCare Social Services Parramatta.

Wednesday 25th October 2017 at 4:00pm

Attends a meeting of the Parramatta Diocesan Catholic Schools Council at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Thursday 26th October 2017 at 9:30am

Celebrates Mass at St Gabriel’s School, Castle Hill.

Thursday 26th October 2017 at 6:00pm

Attends a Gathering of Religious of the Diocese of Paramatta at the Holy Family Services Centre, Marayong.

Friday 27th October 2017 at 1:00pm

Blesses and officially opens new school buildings at Our Lady of the Angels School, Rouse Hill.

Saturday 28th October 2017 at 11:00am

Celebrates Mass at the Franciscan Shrine of the Holy Innocents, Kellyville.

Sunday 29th October 2017 at 11:00am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the 30th Sunday in Ordinary Time at St Raphael’s German Chaplaincy.

Thursday 2nd November 2017 at 7:00pm

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass for All Soul’s Day at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Saturday 4th November 2017 at 10:00am

Delivers an address to the St Clare Regional Fraternity Non-elective Chapter at Waverley Parish.

Saturday 4th November 2017 at 6:00pm

Celebrates Pontifical Vigil Mass of the 31st Sunday in Ordinary Time with the launch of the Catholic Foundation at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Tuesday 7th November 2017 at 6:00pm

Attends a meeting of the Diocesan Finance Council at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Thursday 9th – Friday 10th November 2017

Attends a meeting of the Australian Catholic Social Justice Council at Mary MacKillop Place, North Sydney.

Wednesday 15th November 2017 at 10:30am

Meets with Heads of Agencies of the Diocese of Parramatta at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Wednesday 15th November 2017 at 2:00pm

Meets with Episcopal Vicars of the Diocese of Parramatta at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Thursday 16th November 2017 at 9:00am

Attends a meeting of the Bishops of the Province of New South Wales and the Archdiocese of Canberra-Goulburn.

Friday 17th November 2017 at 11:00am

Meets with Deans of the Diocese of Parramatta at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Posted on 20 October 2017.