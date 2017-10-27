Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Sunday 29th October 2017 at 11:00am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the 30th Sunday in Ordinary Time at St Raphael’s German Chaplaincy.

Thursday 2nd November 2017 at 7:00pm

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass for All Soul’s Day at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Saturday 4th November 2017 at 10:00am

Delivers an address to the St Clare Regional Fraternity Non-elective Chapter at Waverley Parish.

Saturday 4th November 2017 at 6:00pm

Celebrates Pontifical Vigil Mass of the 31st Sunday in Ordinary Time with the launch of the Catholic Foundation at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Sunday 5th November 2017 at 10:00am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the 31st Sunday in Ordinary Time at St Nicholas of Myra Parish, Penrith.

Tuesday 7th November 2017 at 6:00pm

Attends a meeting of the Diocesan Finance Council at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Thursday 9th – Friday 10th November 2017

Attends a meeting of the Australian Catholic Social Justice Council at Mary MacKillop Place, North Sydney.

Wednesday 15th November 2017 at 10:30am

Meets with Heads of Agencies of the Diocese of Parramatta at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Wednesday 15th November 2017 at 2:00pm

Meets with Episcopal Vicars of the Diocese of Parramatta at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Wednesday 15th November 2017 at 7:00pm

Celebrates Ritual Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at St Margaret’s Mary’s Parish, Merrylands.

Thursday 16th November 2017 at 9:00am

Attends a meeting of the Bishops of the Province of New South Wales and the Archdiocese of Canberra-Goulburn.

Friday 17th November 2017 at 11:00am

Meets with Deans of the Diocese of Parramatta at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Sunday 19th November 2017 at 11:00am

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass of the 33rd Sunday in Ordinary Time at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Sunday 19th November 2017 at 3:00pm

Celebrates Mass for the Vietnamese Martyrs at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Thursday 23rd November 2017 at 10:30am

Attends a meeting of the Clergy Support Foundation at St Patrick’s Cathedral Hall, Parramatta.

Thursday 23rd November 2017 at 2:00pm

Convenes a meeting of the College of Consultors.

Saturday 25th November 2017 at 6:00pm

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the Vigil of the Solemnity of Christ the King with the Rite of Ordination to the Diaconate of Mr Galbert Albino.

