Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Engagements of Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, in December 2017 and January 2018.
Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv attends the Australian Catholic Youth Festival at Homebush. Image: Diocese of Parramatta.

Sunday 10th December 2017 at 9:30am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the Second Sunday of Advent with the Rite of Acceptance to Candidacy to Holy Orders of Mr Jessie Balorio at Sacred Heart Church, Warragamba.

Tuesday 12th December 2017 at 6:30pm

Hosts the combined Committees and Councils Christmas Party for the Diocese of Parramatta.

Friday 15th December 2017 at 12:00pm

Celebrates Mass for the Parish Secretaries of the Diocese of Parramatta at St Joseph’s Centre for Reflective Learning, Baulkham Hills.

Saturday 16th December 2017 at 10:30am

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Ritual Mass of Ordination to the Priesthood of Rev Shinto Francis at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Sunday 17th December 2017 at 10:30am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass for the Third Sunday of Advent with the Dedication of an Altar at Our Lady of Mt Carmel Parish, Wentworthville.

Thursday 21st December 2017

Convenes a meeting of the Council of Priests and College of Consultors at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Sunday 24th December 2017 at 11:00am

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass of the Fourth Sunday of Advent at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Sunday 24th December 2017 at 11:30pm

Presides at a Service of Carols and Readings at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Monday 25th December 2017 at 12:00am

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass of the Solemnity of the Nativity of the Lord at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Monday 25th December 2017 at 11:00am

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass of the Solemnity of the Nativity of the Lord at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Tuesday 26th December 2017 – Saturday 6th January 2018

Annual Leave

Posted on 8 December 2017.

RELATED STORIES

  • Around Australia

    Stay Close to God and Make a Difference in the World

    Young people can make a difference in the world by dreaming big, staying close to God and not being afraid to choose comfort over greatness, the Australian Catholic Youth...
  • ACYF

    Watch the final ACYF Mass Live!

    If you can’t attend the Australian Catholic Youth Festival in the Domain, XT3 will be bringing the final Mass and concert to you live and streamed over the internet...
  • ACYF

    ACYF 2017 – Day One

    The Australian Catholic Youth Festival 2017 is hosted by the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference in partnership with the Archdiocese of Sydney. It will be held from 7-9 December 2017....
  • Catholic Life

    Launch of WYD at ACYF

    Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv officially launched the Diocese of Parramatta pilgrimage to World Youth Day 2019 at the Australian Catholic Youth Festival today. Speaking in front of Catholic...
Follow

Follow this blog

Get a daily email of all new posts.

Email address

First Name (*)

Last Name (*)