Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Sunday 10th December 2017 at 9:30am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the Second Sunday of Advent with the Rite of Acceptance to Candidacy to Holy Orders of Mr Jessie Balorio at Sacred Heart Church, Warragamba.

Tuesday 12th December 2017 at 6:30pm

Hosts the combined Committees and Councils Christmas Party for the Diocese of Parramatta.

Friday 15th December 2017 at 12:00pm

Celebrates Mass for the Parish Secretaries of the Diocese of Parramatta at St Joseph’s Centre for Reflective Learning, Baulkham Hills.

Saturday 16th December 2017 at 10:30am

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Ritual Mass of Ordination to the Priesthood of Rev Shinto Francis at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Sunday 17th December 2017 at 10:30am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass for the Third Sunday of Advent with the Dedication of an Altar at Our Lady of Mt Carmel Parish, Wentworthville.

Thursday 21st December 2017

Convenes a meeting of the Council of Priests and College of Consultors at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Sunday 24th December 2017 at 11:00am

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass of the Fourth Sunday of Advent at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Sunday 24th December 2017 at 11:30pm

Presides at a Service of Carols and Readings at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Monday 25th December 2017 at 12:00am

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass of the Solemnity of the Nativity of the Lord at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Monday 25th December 2017 at 11:00am

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass of the Solemnity of the Nativity of the Lord at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Tuesday 26th December 2017 – Saturday 6th January 2018

Annual Leave

