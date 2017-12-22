Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Sunday 24th December 2017 at 11:00am

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass of the Fourth Sunday of Advent at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Sunday 24th December 2017 at 11:30pm

Presides at a Service of Carols and Readings at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Monday 25th December 2017 at 12:00am

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass of the Solemnity of the Nativity of the Lord with the Apostolic Blessing at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Monday 25th December 2017 at 11:00am

Bishop Vincent’s Christmas Message: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ae_rom5LqtU

Tuesday 26th December 2017 – Monday 1st January 2018

Annual Leave

Tuesday 2nd January 2018 at 11:00am

Pontifical Requiem Mass for Reverend Brian Rooney at St Michael’s Church, Baulkham Hills.

Sunday 7th January 2017 at 11:00am

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass of the Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord with the Final Profession and First Profession of the Missionary Sisters of the Blessed Virgin Mary Queen of the World at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

