Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Engagements of Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, in January and February 2018.
Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv with Diocesan Parish Secretaries in December 2017. Image: Diocese of Parramatta.

Sunday 14th January 2018 at 8:00am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the 2nd Sunday in Ordinary Time at St Michael’s Church, South Blacktown

Sunday 21st January 2018 at 10:30am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the Solemnity of St Paul the First Hermit at St Margaret Mary’s Parish, Merrylands

Sunday 21st January 2018 at 2:30pm

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the 3rd Sunday in Ordinary Time on the occasion of the feast of St Nino at Good Shepherd Parish, Plumpton

Thursday 25th January 2018 at 8:00am

Delivers an address to Catholic Education Staff at the System Leadership Day, Rosehill Gardens

Saturday 27th January 2018 at 6:00pm

Celebrates Pontifical Vigil Mass of the 4th Sunday in Ordinary Time at St Patrick’s Parish, Guildford

Sunday 28th January 2018 at 11:00am

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass of the 4th Sunday in Ordinary Time at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Saturday 3rd February 2018 at 10:00am

Blesses the new Crypts of Divine Mercy at Castlebrook Memorial Park, Rouse Hill

Posted on 12 January 2018.

