Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Sunday 14th January 2018 at 8:00am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the 2nd Sunday in Ordinary Time at St Michael’s Church, South Blacktown

Sunday 21st January 2018 at 10:30am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the Solemnity of St Paul the First Hermit at St Margaret Mary’s Parish, Merrylands

Sunday 21st January 2018 at 2:30pm

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the 3rd Sunday in Ordinary Time on the occasion of the feast of St Nino at Good Shepherd Parish, Plumpton

Thursday 25th January 2018 at 8:00am

Delivers an address to Catholic Education Staff at the System Leadership Day, Rosehill Gardens

Saturday 27th January 2018 at 6:00pm

Celebrates Pontifical Vigil Mass of the 4th Sunday in Ordinary Time at St Patrick’s Parish, Guildford

Sunday 28th January 2018 at 11:00am

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass of the 4th Sunday in Ordinary Time at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Saturday 3rd February 2018 at 10:00am

Blesses the new Crypts of Divine Mercy at Castlebrook Memorial Park, Rouse Hill

Posted on 12 January 2018.