Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Sunday 14th January 2018 at 8:00am
Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the 2nd Sunday in Ordinary Time at St Michael’s Church, South Blacktown
Sunday 21st January 2018 at 10:30am
Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the Solemnity of St Paul the First Hermit at St Margaret Mary’s Parish, Merrylands
Sunday 21st January 2018 at 2:30pm
Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the 3rd Sunday in Ordinary Time on the occasion of the feast of St Nino at Good Shepherd Parish, Plumpton
Thursday 25th January 2018 at 8:00am
Delivers an address to Catholic Education Staff at the System Leadership Day, Rosehill Gardens
Saturday 27th January 2018 at 6:00pm
Celebrates Pontifical Vigil Mass of the 4th Sunday in Ordinary Time at St Patrick’s Parish, Guildford
Sunday 28th January 2018 at 11:00am
Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass of the 4th Sunday in Ordinary Time at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Saturday 3rd February 2018 at 10:00am
Blesses the new Crypts of Divine Mercy at Castlebrook Memorial Park, Rouse Hill
