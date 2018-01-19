Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Sunday 21st January 2018 at 10:30am
Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the Solemnity of St Paul the First Hermit at St Margaret Mary’s Parish, Merrylands
Sunday 21st January 2018 at 2:30pm
Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the Solemnity of St Nino at Good Shepherd Parish, Plumpton
Thursday 25th January 2018 at 8:00am
Delivers an address to Catholic Education Staff at the System Leadership Day, Rosehill Gardens
Saturday 27th January 2018 at 6:00pm
Celebrates Pontifical Vigil Mass of the 4th Sunday in Ordinary Time at St Patrick’s Parish, Guildford
Sunday 28th January 2018 at 11:00am
Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass of the 4th Sunday in Ordinary Time at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Saturday 3rd February 2018 at 10:00am
Blesses the new Crypts of Divine Mercy at Castlebrook Memorial Park, Rouse Hill
Sunday 4th February 2018 at 9:30am
Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the 5th Sunday in Ordinary Time with the Rite of Installation of Fr Suresh Kumar as Parish Priest of Padre Pio Parish, Glenmore Park
Tuesday 6th February 2018
Attends a meeting of the Diocesan Finance Council at the Chancery Office, Parramatta
Sunday 11th February 2018 at 11:00am
Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass of the 6th Sunday in Ordinary Time at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Tuesday 14th February 2018 at 7:00pm
Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass for Ash Wednesday at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Thursday 15th February 2018
Convenes a meeting of the Council of Priests and College of Consultors at the Chancery Office, Parramatta
Saturday 17th February 2018 at Midday
Celebrates Pontifical Mass of Saturday after Ash Wednesday with the Permanent Deacons of the Diocese of Parramatta at St Joseph’s Centre for Reflective Learning, Baulkham Hills
Posted on 19 January 2018.