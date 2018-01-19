Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Sunday 21st January 2018 at 10:30am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the Solemnity of St Paul the First Hermit at St Margaret Mary’s Parish, Merrylands

Sunday 21st January 2018 at 2:30pm

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the Solemnity of St Nino at Good Shepherd Parish, Plumpton

Thursday 25th January 2018 at 8:00am

Delivers an address to Catholic Education Staff at the System Leadership Day, Rosehill Gardens

Saturday 27th January 2018 at 6:00pm

Celebrates Pontifical Vigil Mass of the 4th Sunday in Ordinary Time at St Patrick’s Parish, Guildford

Sunday 28th January 2018 at 11:00am

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass of the 4th Sunday in Ordinary Time at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Saturday 3rd February 2018 at 10:00am

Blesses the new Crypts of Divine Mercy at Castlebrook Memorial Park, Rouse Hill

Sunday 4th February 2018 at 9:30am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the 5th Sunday in Ordinary Time with the Rite of Installation of Fr Suresh Kumar as Parish Priest of Padre Pio Parish, Glenmore Park

Tuesday 6th February 2018

Attends a meeting of the Diocesan Finance Council at the Chancery Office, Parramatta

Sunday 11th February 2018 at 11:00am

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass of the 6th Sunday in Ordinary Time at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Tuesday 14th February 2018 at 7:00pm

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass for Ash Wednesday at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Thursday 15th February 2018

Convenes a meeting of the Council of Priests and College of Consultors at the Chancery Office, Parramatta

Saturday 17th February 2018 at Midday

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of Saturday after Ash Wednesday with the Permanent Deacons of the Diocese of Parramatta at St Joseph’s Centre for Reflective Learning, Baulkham Hills

Posted on 19 January 2018.