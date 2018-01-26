Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Sunday 28th January 2018 at 11:00am

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass of the 4th Sunday in Ordinary Time at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Saturday 3rd February 2018 at 10:00am

Blesses the new Crypts of Divine Mercy at Castlebrook Memorial Park, Rouse Hill.

Sunday 4th February 2018 at 9:30am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the 5th Sunday in Ordinary Time with the Rite of Installation of Fr Suresh Kumar as Parish Priest of Padre Pio Parish, Glenmore Park.

Tuesday 6th February 2018

Attends a meeting of the Diocesan Finance Council at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Sunday 11th February 2018 at 11:00am

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass of the 6th Sunday in Ordinary Time at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Tuesday 14th February 2018 at 7:00pm

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass for Ash Wednesday at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Thursday 15th February 2018

Convenes a meeting of the Council of Priests and College of Consultors at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Saturday 17th February 2018 at Midday

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of Saturday after Ash Wednesday with the Permanent Deacons of the Diocese of Parramatta at St Joseph’s Centre for Reflective Learning, Baulkham Hills.

Sunday 18th February 2018 at 11:30am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the First Sunday of Lent with the celebration of Lunar New Year at St Monica’s Parish, North Parramatta.

Sunday 18th February 2018 at 2:00pm

Presides at the Rite of Election at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Tuesday 20th February 2018

Attends a Meeting of the Bishops Commission for Pastoral Life.

Wednesday 21st February 2018 at 4:00pm

Attends a Meeting of the Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta Council at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Thursday 22nd February 2018 at 9:30am

Attends the Student Leaders Forum at the Rooty Hill Resort, Rooty Hill.

Thursday 22nd February 2018 at 7:00pm

Concelebrates the Episcopal Ordination of Reverend Brian Mascord as Bishop of Wollongong at the Win Entertainment Centre, Wollongong.

Friday 23rd February 2018

Attends the Australian Catholic Social Justice Commission Meeting at Mary MacKillop Place, North Sydney.

Posted on 26 January 2018.