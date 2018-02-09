Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Sunday 11th February 2018 at 11:00am

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass of the 6th Sunday in Ordinary Time at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Tuesday 13th February 2018

Attends the Shrove Tuesday Clergy Conference.

Wednesday 14th February 2018 at 7:00pm

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass for Ash Wednesday with the official national launch of Project Compassion at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Thursday 15th February 2018

Convenes a meeting of the Council of Priests at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Saturday 17th February 2018 at Midday

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of Saturday after Ash Wednesday with the Permanent Deacons of the Diocese of Parramatta at St Joseph’s Centre for Reflective Learning, Baulkham Hills.

Sunday 18th February 2018 at 11:30am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the First Sunday of Lent with the celebration of Lunar New Year at St Monica’s Parish, North Parramatta.

Sunday 18th February 2018 at 2:00pm

Presides at the Rite of Election at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Tuesday 20th February 2018

Attends a Meeting of the Bishops Commission for Pastoral Life.

Wednesday 21st February 2018 at 4:00pm

Attends a Meeting of the Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta Council at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Thursday 22nd February 2018 at 9:30am

Attends the Student Leaders Forum at the Rooty Hill Resort, Rooty Hill.

Thursday 22nd February 2018 at 7:00pm

Concelebrates the Episcopal Ordination of Reverend Brian Mascord as Bishop of Wollongong at the Win Entertainment Centre, Wollongong.

Friday 23rd February 2018

Attends the Australian Catholic Social Justice Commission Meeting at Mary MacKillop Place, North Sydney.

Sunday 25th February 2018 at 11:00am

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass of the Second Sunday of Lent with the Opening of the Seminary Year at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Sunday 4th March 2018 at 9:00am

Celebrates Ritual Mass for the First Scrutiny with the Rite of Installation of Reverend Vincy D’Costa OFM Cap as Parish Priest at The Good Shepherd Parish, Plumpton.

Monday 5th March – Saturday 10th March 2018

Attends a Meeting of the International Catholic Migrant Commission in Rome.

