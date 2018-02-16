Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Sunday 18th February 2018 at 11:30am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the First Sunday of Lent with the celebration of Lunar New Year at St Monica’s Parish, North Parramatta.

Sunday 18th February 2018 at 2:00pm

Presides at the Rite of Election at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Tuesday 20th February 2018

Attends a Meeting of the Bishops Commission for Pastoral Life.

Wednesday 21st February 2018 at 4:00pm

Attends a Meeting of the Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta Council at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Thursday 22nd February 2018 at 9:30am

Attends the Student Leaders Forum at the Rooty Hill Resort, Rooty Hill.

Thursday 22nd February 2018 at 7:00pm

Concelebrates the Episcopal Ordination of Reverend Brian Mascord as Bishop of Wollongong at the Win Entertainment Centre, Wollongong.

Friday 23rd February 2018

Attends the Australian Catholic Social Justice Commission Meeting at Mary MacKillop Place, North Sydney.

Sunday 25th February 2018 at 11:00am

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass of the Second Sunday of Lent with the Opening of the Seminary Year at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Sunday 4th March 2018 at 9:00am

Celebrates Ritual Mass for the First Scrutiny with the Rite of Installation of Reverend Vincy D’Costa OFM Cap as Parish Priest at The Good Shepherd Parish, Plumpton.

Monday 5th March – Saturday 10th March 2018

Attends a Meeting of the International Catholic Migrant Commission in Rome.

Sunday 11th March 2018 at 10:00am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the Fourth Sunday in Lent with the Rite of Blessing a Church and Altar at St Oliver Plunkett’s Parish, Harris Park.

Thursday 15th March 2018 at 2:00pm

Convenes a meeting of the College of Consultors at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Saturday 17th March 2018 at 10:30am

Convenes a meeting of the Diocesan Pastoral Council.

Saturday 17th March 2018 at 5:30pm

Celebrates Pontifical Vigil Mass of the Fifth Sunday of Lent at St Patrick’s Church, Blacktown.

