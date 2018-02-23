Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Sunday 25th February 2018 at 11:00am

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass of the Second Sunday of Lent with the Opening of the Seminary Year at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Sunday 4th March 2018 at 9:00am

Celebrates Ritual Mass for the First Scrutiny with the Rite of Installation of Reverend Vincy D’Costa OFM Cap as Parish Priest at The Good Shepherd Parish, Plumpton.

Monday 5th March – Saturday 10th March 2018

Attends a Meeting of the International Catholic Migrant Commission in Rome.

Sunday 11th March 2018 at 10:00am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the Fourth Sunday of Lent at St Oliver Plunkett Parish, Harris Park.

Thursday 15th March 2018 at 2:00pm

Convenes a meeting of the College of Consultors at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Saturday 17th March 2018 at 10:30am

Convenes a meeting of the Diocesan Pastoral Council.

Saturday 17th March 2018 at 5:30pm

Celebrates Pontifical Vigil Mass of the Fifth Sunday of Lent at St Patrick’s Church, Blacktown.

Sunday 18th March 2018 at 9:15am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the Fifth Sunday of Lent at the Bread of Life Fellowship, Seven Hills.

Thursday 22nd March 2018

Attends a meeting of the Bishops of the Province of NSW and ACT, St Mary’s House, Sydney.

