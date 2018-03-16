Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Sunday 18th March 2018 at 9:15am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the Fifth Sunday of Lent at the Bread of Life Fellowship, Seven Hills.

Thursday 22nd March 2018

Attends a meeting of the Bishops of the Province of NSW and ACT, St Mary’s House, Sydney.

Sunday 25th March 2018 at 11:00am

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass of Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Sunday 25th March 2018 at 5:00pm

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord with the Youth Procession from Parramatta Town Hall.

Tuesday 27th March 2018 at 6:00pm

Attends a meeting of CatholicCare (Parramatta) Council at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Wednesday 28th March 2018 at 7:30pm

Celebrates Solemn Chrism Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Thursday 29th March 2018 at 7:30pm

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Evening Mass of the Lord Supper at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Friday 30th March 2018 at 3:00pm

Presides at the Celebration of the Passion of the Lord at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Friday 30th March 2018 at 10:00pm

Attends the Good Friday Night Walk commencing at St Patrick’s Church, Blacktown.

Saturday 31st March 2018 at 7:30pm

Celebrates the Solemn Easter Vigil in the Holy Night with the Apostolic Blessing at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Sunday 1st April 2018 at 11:00am

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass of Sunday of the Resurrection with the Apostolic Blessing at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Tuesday 3rd April 2018 at 6:00pm

Attends a meeting of the Diocesan Finance Council at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Saturday 7th April 2018 at 10:30am

Blesses and Opens the St Michael the Archangel Shrine and Bell Tower at the Shrine of the Holy Innocents, Kellyville.

Sunday 8th April 2018 at 10:00am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the Second Sunday of Easter at St Luke’s College, Marsden Park.

Sunday 8th April 2018 at 3:00pm

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the Second Sunday of Easter with the Divine Mercy Procession at Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, Kellyville.

Thursday 12th April 2018 – Monday 16th April 2018

Attends a meeting of the Federation of Catholic Bishops Conferences of Oceania, in Papua New Guinea.

