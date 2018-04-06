Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Sunday 8th April 2018 at 10:00am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the Second Sunday of Easter at St Luke’s College, Marsden Park.

Sunday 8th April 2018 at 3:00pm

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the Second Sunday of Easter with the Divine Mercy Procession at Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, Kellyville.

Thursday 12th April 2018 – Monday 16th April 2018

Attends a meeting of the Federation of Catholic Bishops Conferences of Oceania, in Papua New Guinea.

Thursday 19th April 2018

Convenes a meeting of the Council of Priests and College of Consultors at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Saturday 21st April 2018 at 10:30am

Attends a meeting of the Diocesan Pastoral Council at the Institute for Mission, Blacktown.

Sunday 22nd April 2018 at 11:00am

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass of the Fourth Sunday of Easter at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Thursday 26th April 2018 at 6:00pm

Delivers the annual Ozanam Lecture at the Catholic Leadership Centre, East Melbourne.

Monday 30th April 2018 – Wednesday 2 May 2018

Attends the Diocesan Finance Council Offsite Meeting at the Fairmont Resort, Leura.

Thursday 3rd May 2018

Attends a meeting of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference Permanent Committee at Mary MacKillop Place, North Sydney.

Friday 4th May 2018 – Saturday 5th May 2018

Attends the Plenary Meeting of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference.

