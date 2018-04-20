Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Sunday 22nd April 2018 at 11:00am

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass of the Fourth Sunday of Easter at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Thursday 26th April 2018 at 6:00pm

Delivers the annual Ozanam Lecture at the Catholic Leadership Centre, East Melbourne.

Saturday 28th April 2018 at 5:30pm

Celebrates Pontifical Vigil Mass of the Fifth Sunday of Easter at Mary Immaculate Parish, Quakers Hill.

Sunday 29th April 2018 at 9:00am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the Fifth Sunday of Easter at St John the Evangelist Parish, Riverstone.

Monday 30th April 2018 – Tuesday 1st May 2018

Attends the Diocesan Finance Council Offsite Meeting at the Fairmont Resort, Leura.

Thursday 3rd May 2018

Attends a meeting of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference Permanent Committee at Mary MacKillop Place, North Sydney.

Friday 4th May 2018 – Thursday 10th May 2018

Attends the Plenary Meeting of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference.

Saturday 12th May 2018 at 9:00am

Attends the Lifted Live Breakfast with Catholic Youth Parramatta at Rooty Hill RSL.

Saturday 12th May 2018 at 5:30pm

Celebrates Pontifical Vigil Mass of the Solemnity of the Ascension of the Lord with the Rite of Ordination to the Diaconate of Mr Jessie Balorio at Holy Family Church, Luddenham.

Sunday 13th May 2018 at 9:30am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the Solemnity of the Ascension of the Lord with the Rite of Confirmation at St Raphael’s Slovenian Mission, Merrylands.

Tuesday 15th May 2018 at 10:00am

Convenes a Heads of Agencies Meeting at the Chancery Office, Parramatta

Tuesday 15th May 2018 at 2:00pm

Convenes an Episcopal Vicar’s Meeting at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Wednesday 16th May 2018 at 10:00am

Convenes a Council of Deans Meeting at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Thursday 17th May 2018 at 2:00pm

Convenes a meeting of the College of Consultors at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Friday 18th May 2018 at 9:00am

Celebrates Founders Day Mass in honour of St John Baptist de La Salle at Oakhill College, Castle Hill.

Friday 18th May 2018 at 7:30pm

Celebrates Mass of Friday of the Seventh Week of Easter with Neophytes of the Diocese of Parramatta at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

