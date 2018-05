Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Sunday 13th May 2018 at 9:30am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the Solemnity of the Ascension of the Lord with the Rite of Confirmation at St Raphael’s Slovenian Mission, Merrylands.

Tuesday 15th May 2018 at 10:00am

Convenes a Heads of Agencies Meeting at the Chancery Office, Parramatta

Tuesday 15th May 2018 at 2:00pm

Convenes an Episcopal Vicar’s Meeting at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Wednesday 16th May 2018 at 10:00am

Convenes a Council of Deans Meeting at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Thursday 17th May 2018 at 2:00pm

Convenes a meeting of the College of Consultors at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Friday 18th May 2018 at 9:00am

Celebrates Founders Day Mass in honour of St John Baptist de la Salle at Oakhill College, Castle Hill.

Friday 18th May 2018 at 7:30pm

Celebrates Mass of Friday of the Seventh Week of Easter with Neophytes of the Diocese of Parramatta at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Sunday 20th May 2018 at 11:00am

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass of the Solemnity of Pentecost at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Wednesday 23rd May 2018 at 9:30am

Celebrates Mass on the occasion of the 25th Anniversary of Trinity Catholic Primary School, Kemps Creek.

Friday 25th May 2018 at 9:00am

Celebrates Mass on the occasion of Emmaus Day at Emmaus Catholic College, Kemps Creek.

Friday 25th May 2018 at 7:00pm

Pontifical Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Seven Hills.

Saturday 26th May 2018 at 6:30pm

Celebrates Pontifical Vigil Mass of the Solemnity of the Most Holy Trinity with the Rite of Ordination to the Diaconate of Mr Christopher del Rosario at St Monica’s Church, Richmond.

Sunday 27th May 2018 at 9:30am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the Solemnity of the Most Holy Trinity at St Finbar’s Parish, Glenbrook.

Tuesday 29th May 2018 at 6:00pm

Presents at the Marist Lecture Series at the Ryan Auditorium, Australian Catholic University, North Sydney.

Wednesday 30th May 2018 at 12:30pm

Attends the Priests, Principals and RECs Forum at Rooty Hill RSL.

Thursday 31st May 2018 at 6:00pm

Presents at the Marist Lecture Series at the Christ Lecture Theatre, Australian Catholic University, Fitzroy.

Saturday 2nd June 2018 at 6:00pm

Celebrates Pontifical Vigil Mass of the Solemnity of Corpus Christi with the Rite of Ordination to the Diaconate of Mr Jack Green at Sacred Heart Parish, Westmead.

Tuesday 5th June 2018 at 6:00pm

Attends a meeting of the Diocesan Finance Council at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Saturday 9th June 2018 at 10:30am

Attends a meeting of the Diocesan Pastoral Council.

