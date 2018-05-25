Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Sunday 27th May 2018 at 9:30am
Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the Solemnity of the Most Holy Trinity at St Finbar’s Parish, Glenbrook.
Tuesday 29th May 2018 at 6:00pm
Presents at the Marist Lecture Series at the Ryan Auditorium, Australian Catholic University, North Sydney.
Wednesday 30th May 2018 at 12:30pm
Attends the Priests, Principals and RECs Forum at Rooty Hill RSL.
Thursday 31st May 2018 at 6:00pm
Presents at the Marist Lecture Series at the Christ Lecture Theatre, Australian Catholic University, Fitzroy.
Saturday 2nd June 2018 at 6:00pm
Celebrates Pontifical Vigil Mass of the Solemnity of Corpus Christi with the Rite of Ordination to the Diaconate of Mr Jack Green at Sacred Heart Parish, Westmead.
Sunday 3 June 2018 at 9:30am
Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the Solemnity of Corpus Christi at Corpus Christi Parish, Cranebrook.
Tuesday 5th June 2018 at 6:00pm
Attends a meeting of the Diocesan Finance Council at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.
Saturday 9th June 2018 at 10:30am
Attends a meeting of the Diocesan Pastoral Council.
Sunday 10th June 2018 at 9:30am
Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the 10th Sunday in Ordinary Time in Year B at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.
Wednesday 13th June 2018 at 4:00pm
Attends a meeting of the Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta Council at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.
Wednesday 13th June 2018 at 6:30pm
Attends Dinner with His Eminence Charles Cardinal Bo SDB at the Langham, Sydney.
Thursday 14th June 2018 at 7:30pm
Celebrates Mass for Ministers of the Church with the Institution of Acolytes at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.
Saturday 16th June 2018 at 6:00pm
Celebrates Pontifical Vigil Mass of the 11th Sunday in Ordinary Time in Year B on the occasion of the 25th Anniversary of the Parish of Our Lady of the Way, Emu Plains.
Wednesday 20th June 2018 at 10:00am
Attends Clergy Conference at St Patrick’s Cathedral Hall, Parramatta.
Thursday 21st June 2018
Convenes a meeting of the Council of Priests and College of Consultors at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.
Friday 22nd June 2018 at 9:00am
Attends the Student Leaders Forum at St Patrick’s Cathedral Hall, Parramatta.
Friday 22nd June 2018 at 1:00pm
Attends a meeting of the Council of Australian Catholic Women at Our Lady of Mercy College, Parramatta.
Friday 22nd June 2018 at 7:00pm
Celebrates Pontifical Ritual Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at Our Lady of the Nativity Parish, Lawson.
