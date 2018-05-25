Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Engagements of Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, in May and June 2018.
Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv. Image: Diocese of Parramatta.

 

 

Sunday 27th May 2018 at 9:30am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the Solemnity of the Most Holy Trinity at St Finbar’s Parish, Glenbrook.

Tuesday 29th May 2018 at 6:00pm

Presents at the Marist Lecture Series at the Ryan Auditorium, Australian Catholic University, North Sydney.

Wednesday 30th May 2018 at 12:30pm

Attends the Priests, Principals and RECs Forum at Rooty Hill RSL.

Thursday 31st May 2018 at 6:00pm

Presents at the Marist Lecture Series at the Christ Lecture Theatre, Australian Catholic University, Fitzroy.

Saturday 2nd June 2018 at 6:00pm

Celebrates Pontifical Vigil Mass of the Solemnity of Corpus Christi with the Rite of Ordination to the Diaconate of Mr Jack Green at Sacred Heart Parish, Westmead.

Sunday 3 June 2018 at 9:30am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the Solemnity of Corpus Christi at Corpus Christi Parish, Cranebrook.

Tuesday 5th June 2018 at 6:00pm

Attends a meeting of the Diocesan Finance Council at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Saturday 9th June 2018 at 10:30am

Attends a meeting of the Diocesan Pastoral Council.

Sunday 10th June 2018 at 9:30am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the 10th Sunday in Ordinary Time in Year B at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Wednesday 13th June 2018 at 4:00pm

Attends a meeting of the Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta Council at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Wednesday 13th June 2018 at 6:30pm

Attends Dinner with His Eminence Charles Cardinal Bo SDB at the Langham, Sydney.

Thursday 14th June 2018 at 7:30pm

Celebrates Mass for Ministers of the Church with the Institution of Acolytes at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Saturday 16th June 2018 at 6:00pm

Celebrates Pontifical Vigil Mass of the 11th Sunday in Ordinary Time in Year B on the occasion of the 25th Anniversary of the Parish of Our Lady of the Way, Emu Plains.

Wednesday 20th June 2018 at 10:00am

Attends Clergy Conference at St Patrick’s Cathedral Hall, Parramatta.

Thursday 21st June 2018

Convenes a meeting of the Council of Priests and College of Consultors at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Friday 22nd June 2018 at 9:00am

Attends the Student Leaders Forum at St Patrick’s Cathedral Hall, Parramatta.

Friday 22nd June 2018 at 1:00pm

Attends a meeting of the Council of Australian Catholic Women at Our Lady of Mercy College, Parramatta.

Friday 22nd June 2018 at 7:00pm

Celebrates Pontifical Ritual Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at Our Lady of the Nativity Parish, Lawson.

Posted on 25 May 2018.

 

