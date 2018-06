Sunday 1st July 2018 at 10:00am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the 13th Sunday in Ordinary Time at St Madeleine Sophie Barat Parish, Kenthurst.

Monday 2nd July 2018 – Wednesday 25th July 2018

Annual Leave

Thursday 26th July 2018

Attends a meeting of the Bishops of the Province of NSW/ACT at St Mary’s Cathedral House, Sydney.

Friday 27th July 2018 at 4:00pm

Attends the Opening and Blessing of the Marist Learning Zone at the Aengus Kavanagh Centre, Rooty Hill.

Posted on 29 June 2018.