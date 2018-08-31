Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Sunday 2nd September 2018 at 6:00pm

Celebrates Pontifical Mass for the 22nd Sunday in Ordinary Time in Year B with the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at St Finbar’s Parish, Glenbrook.

Tuesday 4th September 2018 at 11:00am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of Giving Thanks to God on the occasion of the induction of Student Leaders of Caroline Chisholm College at Padre Pio Parish, Glenmore Park.

Tuesday 4th September 2018 at 6:00pm

Attends a meeting of the Diocesan Finance Council at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Thursday 6th September 2018 at 10:00am

Launches the 2019 Social Justice Statement at St Patrick’s Cathedral Hall, Parramatta.

Thursday 6th September 2018 at 5:30pm

Presides at Vespers and the awarding of the Bishop of Parramatta Student Excellence Awards at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Friday 7th September 2018 at 11:00am

Annual CCD Mass and presentation of Awards at The Good Shepherd Parish, Plumpton.

Sunday 9th September 2018 at 10:00am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the 20th Sunday in Ordinary Time in Year B with the blessing of Church renovations at St Oliver Plunkett Parish, Harris Park.

Wednesday 12th September 2018 at 9:00am

Attending a meeting of the NSW Child Safety Standing Committee at NSW Parliament, Sydney.

Thursday 13th September 2018 at 9:00am

Delivers an address to the New Zealand National Assembly of Diocesan Priests at the Commodore Hotel, Christchurch, New Zealand.

Sunday 16th September 2018 at 9:30am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the 24th Sunday in Ordinary Time in Year B with the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at Sacred Heart Parish, Blackheath.

Monday 17th September 2018 at 10:00am

Attends a meeting of the Bishops Commission for the Plenary Council at St John of God Office, Melbourne.

Thursday 20th September 2018 at 2:00pm

Convenes a meeting of the College of Consultors at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Friday 21st September 2018 at 4:30pm

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the Feast of St Matthew on the occasion of the Australian Catholic Youth Ministry Convention at Rooty Hill Conference Centre.

Sunday 23rd September 2018 at 11:00am

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass of the 25th Sunday in Ordinary Time in Year B at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Tuesday 25th September 2018 at 6:30pm

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of Giving Thanks to God on the occasion of the Graduation of Year 12 of Caroline Chisholm College at Padre Pio Parish, Glenmore Park.

