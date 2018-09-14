Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Sunday 16th September 2018 at 9:30am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the 24th Sunday in Ordinary Time in Year B with the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at Sacred Heart Parish, Blackheath.

Tuesday 18th September 2018 at 11:00am

Celebrates Pontifical Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Reverend Eric Burton at Christ the King Parish, North Rocks.

Friday 21st September 2018

Attends the Australian Catholic Youth Ministry Convention at Rooty Hill Conference Centre.

Friday 21st September 2018 at 4:30pm

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the Feast of St Matthew on the occasion of the Australian Catholic Youth Ministry Convention at Rooty Hill Conference Centre.

Sunday 23rd September 2018 at 11:00am

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass of the 25th Sunday in Ordinary Time in Year B at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Tuesday 25th September 2018 at 6:30pm

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of Giving Thanks to God on the occasion of the Graduation of Year 12 of Caroline Chisholm College at Padre Pio Parish, Glenmore Park.

Tuesday 2nd October 2018 at 6:00pm

Attends a meeting of the Diocesan Finance Council at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Friday 5th October 2018 at 9:30am

Attends a Meeting of the Bishop’s Commission for Pastoral Life at Mary MacKillop Place, North Sydney.

Thursday 11th October 2018

Convenes a meeting of the Council of Priests and College of Consultors at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Friday 12th October 2018

Pontifical Ritual Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

