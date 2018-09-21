Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Sunday 23rd September 2018 at 11:00am

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass of the 25th Sunday in Ordinary Time in Year B at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Tuesday 25th September 2018 at 6:30pm

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of Giving Thanks to God on the occasion of the Graduation of Year 12 of Caroline Chisholm College at Padre Pio Parish, Glenmore Park.

Friday 5th October 2018 at 9:30am

Attends a Meeting of the Bishop’s Commission for Pastoral Life at Mary MacKillop Place, North Sydney.

Sunday 7th October 2018 at 11:00am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the 27th Sunday in Ordinary Time at Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, St Mary’s.

Thursday 11th October 2018

Convenes a meeting of the Council of Priests and College of Consultors at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Friday 12th October 2018

Pontifical Ritual Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Sunday 14th October 2018 at 11:30am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the 28th Sunday in Ordinary Time with the Syro-Malabar Community at St Michael’s Church, Blacktown.

Wednesday 17th October 2018 at 4:00pm

Attends a meeting of the Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta Council at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Saturday 20th October 2018 at 6:00pm

Celebrates Pontifical Vigil Mass of the 29th Sunday in Ordinary Time on the occasion of the 30th Anniversary of the Dedication of The Good Shepherd Church, Plumpton.

Posted on 21 September 2018.