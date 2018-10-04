Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Sunday 21 October at 12.30pm and 3.00pm

Ritual Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at Our Lady Queen of Peace, Greystanes

Sunday 21 October at 6.00pm

Mass visiting Diocesan Financial Administrators, St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Monday 22 October at 8.30am

Opening of Diocesan Financial Administrators Conference, Parramatta

Tuesday 23 October at 7.00 pm

Ritual Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation, St Joseph’s, Kingswood

Thursday 25 October at 10.30am

Education Mass, St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Thursday 25 October at 6.00pm

Mass and Gathering of Religious of the Diocese of Parramatta, Marayong

Sunday 28 October at 11.00am

Celebrates Mass including the Annual Celebration of Marriage Anniversaries, St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Tuesday 30 October at 11.00am

Blessing and Opening St Andrew’s Catholic Primary School, New Learning Space, Marayong

Tuesday 30 October at 2.00 pm

National Caritas Council Meeting, Alexandria

Thursday 1 November at 12.30pm

CatholicCare Presentation of Awards and Mass – Mamre House

Thursday 1 November at 6.00pm

Mass, Loyola Chapel, Rooty Hill, Principals Master Class 2018

Saturday 3 November at 6.00pm

Ritual Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of confirmation at St Patrick’s, Guildford

Sunday 4 November at 10.00am

Ritual Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation, Mary MacKillop Parish, Upper Blue Mountains

Wednesday 7 November at 10.00am

Heads of Agencies Meeting, Chancery Office, Parramatta

Wednesday 7 November at 2.00pm

Meeting Episcopal Vicars

Wednesday 7 November at 6.00pm

6.00 pm Education Staff Vespers and Recognition Awards, St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Thursday 8 November at 10.00am

Council of Deans Meeting, Chancery Office, Parramatta

Thursday 8 November at 2.00pm

Australian Catholic Social Justice Council Meeting, North Sydney

Friday 9 November at 9.00am – 3.00 pm

ACSJC Meeting, North Sydney

Saturday 10 November at 9.00am – 3.00 pm

St Vincent de Paul Reflection Day, Mulgoa

Sunday 11 November at 8.30am

Celebrates Mass on 90th Anniversary of the Laying of the Foundation Stone, Our Lady of the Nativity Church, Lawson

Sunday 11 November at 5.00pm

Holy Hour with Seminarians, Holy Spirit Seminary

Tuesday 13 November at 11.00 am

Meeting with Bishop Cserhati, visting Hungarian Bishop, Chancery Office, Parramatta

Wednesday 14 November at 12.30pm

Catholic Schools NSW Launch of NSW Parliamentary Friends of Catholic Schools

Wednesday 14 November at 5.30pm

Book Launch, St Patrick’s Cathedral Hall, Parramatta

Thursday 15 November at 9.30am

Clergy Board of Management and Support Foundation AGM, Cathedral Hall, Parramatta

Thursday 15 November at 2.00pm

College of Consultors Meeting, Chancery Office, Parramatta

Friday 16 November

Annual Meeting Seminarians, Holy Spirit Seminary

Posted on 5 October 2018.