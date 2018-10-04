Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Sunday 21 October at 12.30pm and 3.00pm
Ritual Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at Our Lady Queen of Peace, Greystanes
Sunday 21 October at 6.00pm
Mass visiting Diocesan Financial Administrators, St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Monday 22 October at 8.30am
Opening of Diocesan Financial Administrators Conference, Parramatta
Tuesday 23 October at 7.00 pm
Ritual Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation, St Joseph’s, Kingswood
Thursday 25 October at 10.30am
Education Mass, St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Thursday 25 October at 6.00pm
Mass and Gathering of Religious of the Diocese of Parramatta, Marayong
Sunday 28 October at 11.00am
Celebrates Mass including the Annual Celebration of Marriage Anniversaries, St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Tuesday 30 October at 11.00am
Blessing and Opening St Andrew’s Catholic Primary School, New Learning Space, Marayong
Tuesday 30 October at 2.00 pm
National Caritas Council Meeting, Alexandria
Thursday 1 November at 12.30pm
CatholicCare Presentation of Awards and Mass – Mamre House
Thursday 1 November at 6.00pm
Mass, Loyola Chapel, Rooty Hill, Principals Master Class 2018
Saturday 3 November at 6.00pm
Ritual Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of confirmation at St Patrick’s, Guildford
Sunday 4 November at 10.00am
Ritual Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation, Mary MacKillop Parish, Upper Blue Mountains
Wednesday 7 November at 10.00am
Heads of Agencies Meeting, Chancery Office, Parramatta
Wednesday 7 November at 2.00pm
Meeting Episcopal Vicars
Wednesday 7 November at 6.00pm
6.00 pm Education Staff Vespers and Recognition Awards, St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Thursday 8 November at 10.00am
Council of Deans Meeting, Chancery Office, Parramatta
Thursday 8 November at 2.00pm
Australian Catholic Social Justice Council Meeting, North Sydney
Friday 9 November at 9.00am – 3.00 pm
ACSJC Meeting, North Sydney
Saturday 10 November at 9.00am – 3.00 pm
St Vincent de Paul Reflection Day, Mulgoa
Sunday 11 November at 8.30am
Celebrates Mass on 90th Anniversary of the Laying of the Foundation Stone, Our Lady of the Nativity Church, Lawson
Sunday 11 November at 5.00pm
Holy Hour with Seminarians, Holy Spirit Seminary
Tuesday 13 November at 11.00 am
Meeting with Bishop Cserhati, visting Hungarian Bishop, Chancery Office, Parramatta
Wednesday 14 November at 12.30pm
Catholic Schools NSW Launch of NSW Parliamentary Friends of Catholic Schools
Wednesday 14 November at 5.30pm
Book Launch, St Patrick’s Cathedral Hall, Parramatta
Thursday 15 November at 9.30am
Clergy Board of Management and Support Foundation AGM, Cathedral Hall, Parramatta
Thursday 15 November at 2.00pm
College of Consultors Meeting, Chancery Office, Parramatta
Friday 16 November
Annual Meeting Seminarians, Holy Spirit Seminary
