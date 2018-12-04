Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Wednesday 5th December at Midday

Parish Secretaries Reflection Day, Mass, Franciscan Shrine of the Holy Innocents, Kellyville

Wednesday 5th December at 4.00pm

Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta Council

Thursday 6th December at 10.30am

Blessing and Opening St Michael’s Primary School, Baulkham Hills

Thursday 6th December at 12.30am

Confraternity of Christian Doctrine Reflection Day, Mamre House, St Marys

Thursday 6th December at 6.30pm

Combined Diocesan Committee’s Christmas Dinner

Friday 7th December at 10am

Blessing and opening new Administration Building, Our Lady of the Way Primary, Emu Plains

Friday 7th December at 12.30pm

Visit to “Pete’s Place” with Parish Priest of Blacktown

Friday 7th December at 7.30pm

Thanksgiving Mass and Farewell, Mary, Queen of the Family Parish, Blacktown

Sunday 9th December at 6.00pm

World Youth Day 2019 Commissioning Mass, St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Monday 10th December at 10am

Charles Sturt University School of Theology Graduation, St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Thursday 13th December at 10am

Professional Standards NSW/ACT Liaison Committee Meeting

Friday 14th December at 10.30am

Mass and Lunch, Chancery, CEDP, Agencies Christmas Celebration

Posted on 4 December 2018.