Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Wednesday 5th December at Midday
Parish Secretaries Reflection Day, Mass, Franciscan Shrine of the Holy Innocents, Kellyville
Wednesday 5th December at 4.00pm
Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta Council
Thursday 6th December at 10.30am
Blessing and Opening St Michael’s Primary School, Baulkham Hills
Thursday 6th December at 12.30am
Confraternity of Christian Doctrine Reflection Day, Mamre House, St Marys
Thursday 6th December at 6.30pm
Combined Diocesan Committee’s Christmas Dinner
Friday 7th December at 10am
Blessing and opening new Administration Building, Our Lady of the Way Primary, Emu Plains
Friday 7th December at 12.30pm
Visit to “Pete’s Place” with Parish Priest of Blacktown
Friday 7th December at 7.30pm
Thanksgiving Mass and Farewell, Mary, Queen of the Family Parish, Blacktown
Sunday 9th December at 6.00pm
World Youth Day 2019 Commissioning Mass, St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Monday 10th December at 10am
Charles Sturt University School of Theology Graduation, St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Thursday 13th December at 10am
Professional Standards NSW/ACT Liaison Committee Meeting
Friday 14th December at 10.30am
Mass and Lunch, Chancery, CEDP, Agencies Christmas Celebration
Posted on 4 December 2018.