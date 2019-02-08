Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Friday 15 February

Celebrates Mass at St Dominic’s College, Kingswood for their 60th Anniversary

Saturday 16 February

Celebrates Mass with the Profession of First Vows by Sr Mary Sophie Boffa CSFN at Holy Family of Nazareth, Marayong

Sunday 17 February

Celebrates Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Tuesday 19 – Wednesday 20 February

Attends CSSA National Conference, Port Macquarie

Friday 22 February

Celebrates Mass for the Opening of the School Year at Catherine McAuley Westmead

Friday 22 February

Celebrates Mass with the Rite of Ordination to the Diaconate of Roderick Pirotta, Roque Dias, John Cinya and Thong Nguyen at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Tuesday 26 February

Attends ACRATH Conference at St Joseph’s Baulkham Hills

Thursday 28 February – Friday 1 March

Attends ACSJC Meeting

Saturday 2 March

Celebrates Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at Holy Spirit Parish, St Clair

Sunday 3 March

Celebrates Mass at the Bread of Life Fellowship, Seven Hills

Thursday 7 March

Attends Aboriginal Catholic Services at Emerton

Sunday 10 March

Celebrates Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Sunday 10 March

Presides at the Rite of Election at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Tuesday 12 March

Attends the Bishops Commission for Social Justice, North Sydney

Sunday 17 March

Celebrates Mass for the 100th Anniversary of St Patrick’s Primary School, Blacktown at Mary, Queen of the Family Parish, Blacktown

Thursday 21 March

Attends NSW Bishops Meeting

Sunday 24 March

Celebrates Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Sunday 31 March

Celebrates Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

