Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Saturday 2 March
Celebrates Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at Holy Spirit Parish, St Clair
Sunday 3 March
Celebrates Mass at the Bread of Life Fellowship, Seven Hills
Thursday 7 March
Attends Aboriginal Catholic Services at Emerton
Thursday 7 March
Celebrates Mass for the Commissioning of Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta staff at Mary, Queen of the Family Parish, Blacktown
Friday 8 March
Celebrates Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at Holy Spirit Parish, St Clair
Saturday 9 March
Attends a meeting with the Sisters of St Joseph Josephite Justice Network, Mary MacKillop Place, North Sydney
Saturday 9 March
Celebrates Vigil Mass at St Bernadette’s Parish, Castle Hill
Sunday 10 March
Celebrates Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Sunday 10 March
Presides at the Rite of Election at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Tuesday 12 March
Attends the Bishops Commission for Social Justice, Mary MacKillop Place, North Sydney
Wednesday 13 March
Attends the Opening of the Clergy Healthcare Network Conference, Parramatta
Saturday 16 March
Attends the Opening and Blessing of St Mark’s Coptic Catholic Church, Prospect
Sunday 17 March
Celebrates Mass for the 100th Anniversary of St Patrick’s Primary School, Blacktown at Mary, Queen of the Family Parish, Blacktown
Tuesday 19 March
Attends the Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta Staff Recognition and Awards, St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Thursday 21 March
Attends NSW Bishops Meeting
Posted on 1 March 2019.