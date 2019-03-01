Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Saturday 2 March

Celebrates Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at Holy Spirit Parish, St Clair

Sunday 3 March

Celebrates Mass at the Bread of Life Fellowship, Seven Hills

Thursday 7 March

Attends Aboriginal Catholic Services at Emerton

Thursday 7 March

Celebrates Mass for the Commissioning of Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta staff at Mary, Queen of the Family Parish, Blacktown

Friday 8 March

Celebrates Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at Holy Spirit Parish, St Clair

Saturday 9 March

Attends a meeting with the Sisters of St Joseph Josephite Justice Network, Mary MacKillop Place, North Sydney

Saturday 9 March

Celebrates Vigil Mass at St Bernadette’s Parish, Castle Hill

Sunday 10 March

Celebrates Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Sunday 10 March

Presides at the Rite of Election at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Tuesday 12 March

Attends the Bishops Commission for Social Justice, Mary MacKillop Place, North Sydney

Wednesday 13 March

Attends the Opening of the Clergy Healthcare Network Conference, Parramatta

Saturday 16 March

Attends the Opening and Blessing of St Mark’s Coptic Catholic Church, Prospect

Sunday 17 March

Celebrates Mass for the 100th Anniversary of St Patrick’s Primary School, Blacktown at Mary, Queen of the Family Parish, Blacktown

Tuesday 19 March

Attends the Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta Staff Recognition and Awards, St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Thursday 21 March

Attends NSW Bishops Meeting

