Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Friday 8 March

Celebrates Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at Holy Spirit Parish, St Clair

Saturday 9 March

Attends a meeting with the Sisters of St Joseph – Josephite Social Justice Network, Mary MacKillop Place, North Sydney

Saturday 9 March

Celebrates Vigil Mass at St Bernadette’s Parish, Castle Hill

Sunday 10 March

Celebrates Mass with the Rite of Election at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Tuesday 12 March

Attends the Bishops Commission for Social Justice, Mary MacKillop Place, North Sydney

Wednesday 13 March

Attends the Opening of the Clergy Healthcare Network Conference, Parramatta

Saturday 16 March

Attends the Opening and Blessing of St Mark’s Coptic Catholic Church, Prospect

Sunday 17 March

Celebrates Mass for the 100th Anniversary of St Patrick’s Primary School, Blacktown at Mary, Queen of the Family Parish, Blacktown

Tuesday 19 March

Attends the Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta Staff Recognition and Awards, St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Thursday 21 March

Attends NSW Bishops Meeting

Saturday 23 – Monday 25 March

Annual Leave

Tuesday 26 March

Attends the Catholic Social Services NSW/ACT Inc Launch at Mary MacKillop Place, North Sydney

Wednesday 27 March

Attends the NSW Child Safety Standing Committee for Survivors and Faith Groups, Wesley Conference Centre

Wednesday 27 March

Attends the CatholicCare Advisory Council Meeting

Friday 29 March

Presides at the Penitential Service for RCIA Candidates at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Saturday 30 March

Celebrates Vigil Mass at St Madeleine Sophie Barat Parish, Kenthurst

Sunday 31 March

Celebrates Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Wednesday 3 April

Attends Parish Secretary’s Day at St Joseph’s Retreat Centre, Baulkham Hills

Sunday 7 April

Celebrates Mass for the 90th Anniversary as a Faith Community of Our Lady of the Nativity, Lawson

Posted on 1 March 2019.