Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Friday 8 March
Celebrates Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at Holy Spirit Parish, St Clair
Saturday 9 March
Attends a meeting with the Sisters of St Joseph – Josephite Social Justice Network, Mary MacKillop Place, North Sydney
Saturday 9 March
Celebrates Vigil Mass at St Bernadette’s Parish, Castle Hill
Sunday 10 March
Celebrates Mass with the Rite of Election at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Tuesday 12 March
Attends the Bishops Commission for Social Justice, Mary MacKillop Place, North Sydney
Wednesday 13 March
Attends the Opening of the Clergy Healthcare Network Conference, Parramatta
Saturday 16 March
Attends the Opening and Blessing of St Mark’s Coptic Catholic Church, Prospect
Sunday 17 March
Celebrates Mass for the 100th Anniversary of St Patrick’s Primary School, Blacktown at Mary, Queen of the Family Parish, Blacktown
Tuesday 19 March
Attends the Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta Staff Recognition and Awards, St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Thursday 21 March
Attends NSW Bishops Meeting
Saturday 23 – Monday 25 March
Annual Leave
Tuesday 26 March
Attends the Catholic Social Services NSW/ACT Inc Launch at Mary MacKillop Place, North Sydney
Wednesday 27 March
Attends the NSW Child Safety Standing Committee for Survivors and Faith Groups, Wesley Conference Centre
Wednesday 27 March
Attends the CatholicCare Advisory Council Meeting
Friday 29 March
Presides at the Penitential Service for RCIA Candidates at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Saturday 30 March
Celebrates Vigil Mass at St Madeleine Sophie Barat Parish, Kenthurst
Sunday 31 March
Celebrates Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Wednesday 3 April
Attends Parish Secretary’s Day at St Joseph’s Retreat Centre, Baulkham Hills
Sunday 7 April
Celebrates Mass for the 90th Anniversary as a Faith Community of Our Lady of the Nativity, Lawson
