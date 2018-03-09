Bishop Vincent meets Pope Francis

Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv has again met the Holy Father.

During a meeting at the International Catholic Migration Commission in Rome on 8 March, Bishop Vincent met with Pope Francis. At the meeting, Pope Francis told the migration commission that dialogue is essential to end suffering.

In his prepared remarks to members of the Commission in the Vatican’s Clementine Hall, Pope Francis expressed his thanks to them for their work carried out in the Church’s name to assist migrants and refugees in great need. The multiple projects initiated on five continents, he said represented “exemplary instances of the four verbs – welcome, defend, promote and integrate.”

The Pope underlined that “today as in the past, liberating the poor, the oppressed and the persecuted is an integral part of the mission entrusted by God to the Church.”

The Pontiff noted that much had changed since the Commission was established in 1951. Needs have grown ever more complex, he said, “tools for responding ever more sophisticated, and your service increasingly professional.”

With thanks to Vatican News and Rome Reports where parts of this story originally appeared.