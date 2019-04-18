Bishop Vincent washes and kisses prisoners’ feet on Holy Thursday

On Holy Thursday, 18 April 2019, Bishop of Parramatta, Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv celebrated the Mass of the Lord’s Supper with female prisoners and prison staff.

During the Mass at Emu Plains Correctional Centre, Bishop Vincent washed and kissed the feet of around 30 prisoners.

The Mass was attended by 40 prisoners and staff including Catholic chaplain Bernard Ellis.

During his homily, Bishop Vincent reflected on the Gospel Reading from John (Jn 13: 1-15) telling the prisoners, “you have dignity, no one can take that away from you”.

The Washing of the Feet is an ancient tradition in the Catholic Church that imitates Christ washing the feet of the Twelve Apostles at the Last Supper.

At the conclusion of the Mass, Bishop Vincent chatted with the inmates and distributed prayer cards dedicated to St Maximilian Kolbe.

