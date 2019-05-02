Bishop Vincent welcomes Grand Mufti to St Patrick’s Cathedral

Grand Mufti offers support to Christians after terrorist attacks on Catholic Churches in Sri Lanka

Bishop of Parramatta, Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv, warmly welcomed Dr Ibrahim Abu Mohamed, Grand Mufti of Australia, to St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta on Tuesday 30 April.

Dr Ibrahim’s visit – with leaders of the local Islamic community – was to pay their respects and extend support to the Catholic community following the terror attacks on Catholic Churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, 21 April 2019.

Very Rev Peter G Williams, Moderator of the Curia & Vicar General of the Diocese of Parramatta, Rev Chris de Souza, Vicar General of the Diocese of Parramatta, Imam Mohammed Al Zoubi, President of the Auburn Islamic Community Centre, and representatives from the Australian National Imams Council, United Muslims of NSW, Columban Centre for Christian-Muslim Relations and Diocese of Parramatta, were also present.

Together, Bishop Vincent and Dr Ibrahim joined the congregation in a moment of silence reflecting and praying for victims of religious persecution, while also offering words of support and solidarity.

Dr Ibrahim shared the importance of peace and the need to protect humanity regardless of one’s race, ethnicity or religion.

Bishop Vincent expressed gratitude for the care and friendship offered by Muslim communities during this difficult time.

Fr Chris de Souza reflected on his life growing up in Sri Lanka and the peaceful coexistence between the various religious groups in that country at the time.

Bishop Vincent and Dr Ibrahim laid a wreath in front of the altar of the Cathedral Chapel, followed by the lighting of candles, in which the congregation also participated.

Ryan Epondulan is Youth & Networking Coordinator of the Columban Centre for Christian-Muslim Relations.