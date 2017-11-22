Bishop Vincent welcomes the new City of Parramatta Councillors

Bishop of Parramatta, Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv formally welcomed the newly-elected City of Parramatta Councillors at the Diocese of Parramatta Chancery Office, on Wednesday 22 November.

Over morning tea, Bishop Vincent and other leaders from the Diocese of Parramatta – including from CatholicCare and Catholic Education – met the new Councillors and discussed ways in which the partnership between Council and the Church can be strengthened.

The event was hosted by the Diocese of Parramatta and Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv.

