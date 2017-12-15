Bishop Vincent’s 2017 Christmas Message
Merry Christmas from Bishop Vincent Long and the Diocese of Parramatta
Sunday 17th December 2017 at 10:30am Celebrates Pontifical Mass for the Third Sunday of Advent with the Dedication of an Altar at Our Lady of Mt Carmel Parish, Wentworthville....
Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, has confirmed these appointments in the Diocese of Parramatta: Reverend Joshy Parappully OFM Cap Assistant Priest of The Good...
The Ordination to the Diaconate of Galbert Albino took place on 25 November, 2017 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Greystanes. Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of...
As a young student attending Catholic schools in the 1970s and 80s in the Latrobe Valley in country Victoria, there was always a presence in our classroom of the...