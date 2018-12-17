Bishop Vincent’s statement on ALP pledge to increase Australia’s humanitarian intake

ALP Pledges Increase to Australia’s Humanitarian Intake

The Australian Catholic Migrant and Refugee Office welcomes the commitment made by the Australian Labor Party to address the global humanitarian plight of asylum-seekers by promising to increase Australia’s annual humanitarian intake of refugees to 27,000 by 2025.

It also welcomes the Australian Labor Party’s pledge to appoint an independent children’s advocate to represent the interests of children seeking asylum and legislating to impose mandatory reporting of child abuse.

The crisis of millions of asylum-seekers around the world is the lack of a durable solution to their plight. There is an effort to influence policy by articulating the argument about why they should be afforded respect, dignity and a durable solution: It is because they are part of our human family. We have a responsibility to others, but above all to that which considers the common good of all.

As millions of people in Australia and all over the world prepare to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, the exiled Holy Family of Nazareth, fleeing into Egypt, is the archetype of every refugee family.

Jesus, Mary and Joseph are, for all time and all places, the models and protectors of every migrant, pilgrim and refugee of whatever kind, who are forced to leave their native land, beloved parents and relatives, close friends, and to seek safety and freedom in a foreign soil.

Most Rev Vincent Long Van Nguyen OFM Conv

Chairman, Bishops Commission for Social Justice

Bishops’ Delegate for Migrants and Refugees

Bishop of Parramatta