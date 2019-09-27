Bishop Vincent’s statement on the Abortion Law Reform Act 2019

Statement on the Abortion Law Reform Act 2019

Dear sisters and brothers in Christ,

Despite the objections and concerns from many citizens, including Church leaders, the Abortion Law Reform Act 2019 has passed the NSW Legislature.

We, as Catholics, continue to believe that all humans are made in the image of God and that each and every person matters.

The Catholic Church maintains the vigorous defence of the dignity of the human person. As followers of Jesus Christ, this will always include the protection of life from conception to natural death.

We, as the face of Christ, must make as our priority a renewed commitment to help vulnerable women in these complex situations.

In our diocese, our CatholicCare offers comprehensive and welcoming pregnancy support for women and families that are expecting a child.

May Christ give us the courage to remain committed to care for the vulnerable and protect the precious gift of human life.

Yours in Christ,

Most Reverend Vincent Long Van Nguyen OFM Conv

Bishop of Parramatta

Click here to download: Statement on Abortion Law Reform Act 2019 27.09.2019