Bishop Vincent’s statement on the launch of CatholicOutlook magazine

Statement on the launch of CatholicOutlook magazine

Dear friends and colleagues in ministry,

In February 2017 I wrote to inform you that the monthly print version of CatholicOutlook would cease publication. At the time I said that while the era of printed news may be declining, “I will also give consideration to the publication of a periodical in magazine format.”

Since then, the Diocese has commissioned surveys, conducted studies and engaged in a broad period of consultation with various stakeholders regarding the need for a print publication for the Diocese of Parramatta. I thank all those who participated and provided their feedback.

In response to the extensive feedback we received, I am pleased to announce the launch of a new print Diocesan magazine under the same name, CatholicOutlook.

This iteration of CatholicOutlook will be produced to a maximum of four times a year, with the first edition due in early December 2019. It will be an A4 size magazine containing articles which are thought provoking and geared towards Catholic formation.

CatholicOutlook will be distributed through Church communities (agencies, ministries, schools, parishes) across Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains.

40,000 copies will be produced each edition as we attempt to reach the 322,000 Catholics, 113,000 Catholic families, 48 parishes, 80 schools, 12 agencies and ministries, and 1,155,000 people who live and work in our Diocese.

Whilst I acknowledge that media consumption behaviour is in transformation around the world and a greater emphasis is placed on digital and online channels, the feedback we received from our communities indicated a desire for a single, Diocesan-wide, print magazine.

Catholicoutlook.org – our Diocesan news site – will continue publishing news and events online and through our social media channels, hosting content from CatholicOutlook (the magazine) and other sources.

We will also continue to invest heavily in social and digital media as populations shift toward an online and digital media landscape. Our catholicoutlook.org website attracts over 350,000 annual visitors, our Facebook community is now over 11,000 followers, and our new Diocesan app has had thousands of downloads.

I thank you for your continued support and patronage of CatholicOutlook.

Yours in Christ,

Most Reverend Vincent Long Van Nguyen OFM Conv

Bishop of Parramatta

Click here to download Bishop Vincent’s statement on the launch of CatholicOutlook magazine.