Blacktown boy joins Holy Spirit Seminary

Andrew Spiteri is one of two new seminarians at Holy Spirit Seminary, Harris Park in 2018. The Blacktown boy from a Maltese-Australian family is very grateful for the chance to continue discernment of a priestly vocation.

“I have slowly been adapting to the seminary environment and routine during the past few weeks. The other seminarians have been extremely friendly and have provided support throughout this whole experience,” he told Catholic Outlook.

Andrew first considered a vocation to the priesthood as 10-year-old altar boy at St Andrew the Apostle Catholic Parish, Marayong.

“There I was able to closely experience the Mass,” he said.

“I enjoyed learning and talking about my faith from a very young age.”

The mature 18-year-old has a devout family, who are proud and supportive of his decision to enter the seminary.

“They have presented this support through prayer in order that I may follow the Will of the Lord,” Andrew said.

Mario Spiteri, Andrew’s father, is also closely involved in serving the Mass, as a regular acolyte at St Andrew the Apostle Church Parish.

Andrew, a lifelong member of the Diocese of Parramatta, decided to stay close to home in pursuing a vocation.

He attended Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta schools his entire education and volunteered in 2015 as a Special Religious Educator in state primary schools, as part of the Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, which he wrote about in St Andrew’s College news.

In 2017, Andrew received the Bishop of Parramatta Excellence Award in recognition of his leadership qualities and strong character.

Having completed his HSC last year, Andrew decided to pursue a rigorous program of formation and discernment.

“The small community within Holy Spirit Seminary, alongside the strong formation program was very inviting,” he said.

His message for men considering a vocation to the priesthood is to pray, telling God that they want to do His will.

“I also suggest that they should connect with a spiritual director, possibly a local priest, in order to discuss their personal feelings and worries.”

