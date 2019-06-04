Blue Mountains parishes experience first snow of season

In a true sign that winter has arrived, parishes in the Blue Mountains have reported their first snow fall of the season.

St Canice Primary School, Katoomba, principal Mark Geerligs and teacher Alan Wedesweiler posted images online showcasing the snow around the school, which is a part of the Upper Blue Mountains Parish.

Mark Geerligs posted a message on the school’s Facebook page, advising students to stay at home.

“Currently, there are a few teachers at the school, but I have been advised that there are no bus services running at the moment. It has stopped snowing. (7:30am), but the highway has been closed at Boddington Hill and at Katoomba heading west.

“I, therefore, suggest that it would be safest for the students to stay at home. Look forward to seeing you tomorrow,” he said.

Parts of the neighbouring suburb of Blackheath experienced up to 5cm of snow and woke up to a temperature of -8 degrees.

Sacred Heart Parish, Blackheath, parishioner Frances Huckstepp said “this morning Blackheath awoke to its first snow fall for 2019. Winter has arrived. For the parish grounds, local gardens and nearby farming properties the snow brings a small blessing of water to the soil.”

According to a post by the Bureau of Meteorology, the snowfall is due to “A Tasman Low…deepening near the New South Wales southern coast today (Monday 3 June). A trough associated with this low will surge northwards up the coast during the rest of today and tomorrow (Tues), bringing strong to gale-force southerly winds, high seas and much colder conditions.

“The low itself will gradually move offshore, reaching New Zealand by Wednesday,” the Bureau said.

Snow has also been reported in Armidale and Glen Innes, in northern NSW.