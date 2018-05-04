Influence change alongside Bishop Vincent!

Breakfast with the Bishop has been a long-standing tradition in the Diocese of Parramatta and a unique opportunity to discuss the real issues affecting young people and the Church in Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains.

From Bishop Kevin, to Bishop Anthony and now with Bishop Vincent we have valued this chance to listen and dialogue.

TWO of the the Year of Youth aims call us to:

Prayerfully discern the Australian Bishops vision for ministry with young people

Authentic and personal engagement by church leaders in the challenges and success in young people’s lives

There will be a range of different ways in which you can ask questions or make comments and suggestions about how we might renew and reconnect a new generation of young people in the life of our Church. One way is to submit a question through our website link below.

Register now and bring a diverse group of young people from your youth group, school team or movement and reserve a table ASAP.

Register and submit your question here.

Share you attendance via Facebook here.