Brisbane to host PROCLAIM 2018

For the first time, the Brisbane Archdiocese will host the national Proclaim Conference. PROCLAIM 2018 will focus on inspiring, equipping and encouraging parishes and Catholic communities to engage in Evangelisation and Renewal. The theme of this year’s Conference is “Make your home in me.” (Jn 15:4)

PROCLAIM 2018 will run across three days from 12-14 July, 2018 at The Edmund Rice Performing Arts Centre (St Laurence’s College, South Brisbane).

PROCLAIM 2018 is organised and hosted by the Catholic Archdiocese of Brisbane, in partnership with the National Centre for Evangelisation on behalf of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference.

Following successful Proclaim conferences in 2012, 2014 and 2016, this important initiative of the Bishops Commission for Evangelisation is expected to engage parishes in an ongoing conversation focusing on Leadership, Culture Change, Young People, Belonging, Hospitality and Evangelisation. This conversation will draw together over 500 participants for keynote presentations, facilitated conversation sessions, peer learning, expert discussion panels and future visionary planning. Keynote speakers include Cardinal John Dew (NZ), and Ms Lana Turvey-Collins (Plenary Council 2020 Facilitator). More Keynote speakers to be announced.

Throughout the Conference, delegates will be offered the opportunity to develop their own Proclaim Action Plan which they are invited to implement on returning to their local parishes and communities around Australia.

2018 will be a significant year, not only has Pope Francis named it as the ‘Year for Youth’, but also because it is a key time in the lead up to the Plenary Council 2020.

“Proclaim 2018 will inspire Catholics to explore new ways of contemplating the face of Christ in community and so empower them to set out on the new paths of mission which the Holy Spirit is tracing for us at this crucial time” said Brisbane Archbishop Mark Coleridge.

To register for updates please visit www.proclaimconference.com.au

Early bird registration will be open from October 20 via the conference website.

For more information on PROCLAIM 2018, please contact Evangelisation Brisbane

Phone: (07) 3324 3440 | Email: eb@bne.catholic.net.au

