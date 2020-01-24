Campion College launches online Graduate Certificate in Religious Education (Primary)

Catholic Tertiary College Offers Online Course for Primary School Teachers

Campion College, a Catholic tertiary college based in Western Sydney, has launched its first postgraduate course, an online Graduate Certificate in Religious Education (Primary).

The course is designed as a professional development qualification for individuals currently working as teachers in primary schools. University undergrads seeking a qualification in theology may also apply.

The course consists of four compulsory units of study, delivered part-time over two years. All lecture material will be available for perusal at the student’s leisure prior to a weekly online discussion session via Zoom, an online video conferencing platform.

Challenges and Strategies in Religious Education is the first unit on offer from Semester 1 2020.

Subsequent units on offer include:

Catechesis in Sacramental Theology

Historical Context of Catholic Teaching

Introduction to Biblical Studies

Further information including unit outlines can be found at www.campion.edu.au/grad-cert-primary.

Regarding the college’s latest educational offering, Campion College President Dr Paul Morrissey said, “We are very excited about this new course offering, our first post-graduate course. This course, developed with the expertise of Prof Gerard O’Shea, offers teachers the intellectual and practical skills to excel in RE.”

Applications are accepted directly via the Campion College website. Students seeking to commence in Semester 1 2020 are encouraged to apply by mid-February.

Tuition is $1,995 per unit. FEE-Help is not yet available for the course however teachers may be able to receive funding as part of diocesan professional development initiatives. Interested teachers are encouraged to consult their employer or local Catholic Education Office to discuss if this is a possibility.

Campion College is a Catholic tertiary college based in Western Sydney. The college was opened in 2006 as Australia’s first tertiary liberal arts college, seeking to integrate the insights of faith and reason like its American and European counterparts. In 2018, the college received a 100 per cent graduate satisfaction rating according to the Quality Indicators for Learning and Teaching (QILT) Graduate Outcomes Survey. The college has 276 alumni who work across a broad range of industries including teaching, journalism, business, law, medicine, evangelisation, academia and politics.

With thanks to Campion College Australia.