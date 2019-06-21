Cardinal calls for withdrawal of Hong Kong’s divisive extradition bill

Cardinal John Tong Hon, apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Hong Kong, and the chairman of the Hong Kong Christian Council called on chief executive Carrie Lam to withdraw a controversial extradition bill.

In a June 19 statement, Tong and the Rev. Eric So Shing-yit, who leads the council that includes 21 churches, also appealed to the special administrative region government to “launch a thorough independent inquiry” into clashes between police and protesters opposed to the bill days earlier.

The two religious leaders also said they accepted Lam’s June 18 public apology for the conflict over the extradition bill that has provoked mass demonstrations.

Lam first announced June 15 she had suspended the bill that would allow mainland China extradition rights over any Hong Kong resident, including foreign nationals and tourists, ucanews.com reported.

However, Hong Kong residents were not satisfied with Lam’s announcement and turned out in even greater numbers June 16 than the 1 million estimated to have marched on June 9, reported ucanews.com.

