Cardinal Gilroy Biography

CARDINAL NORMAN THOMAS GILROY BIOGRAPHY

Cardinal Gilroy was Archbishop of Sydney from 1940 to 1971. At that time the parishes of the Diocese of Parramatta were still part of the Archdiocese of Sydney.

A biography by John Luttrell fms, entitled Norman Thomas Gilroy: An Obedient Life (St Pauls Publications), will be launched by Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP at St Benedict’s Hall, University of Notre Dame, Broadway on Thursday, 26 October 2017, at 5.00pm for 5.30pm.

