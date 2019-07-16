Cardinal John Dew visits Diocese of Parramatta Chancery

His Eminence, John Cardinal Dew, Archbishop of Wellington, New Zealand, has made a brief visit to the Diocese of Parramatta Chancery.

Ahead of his speaking engagement later on Tuesday, Cardinal Dew was invited to morning tea hosted by the Diocese of Parramatta. Members of the Diocesan Chancery Office, Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta, and other agencies and ministries across the diocese were in attendance.

Fr Chris de Souza, Vicar General and Episcopal Vicar for Education and Formation and Bishop Vincent Long welcomed Cardinal Dew to the diocese, before the Cardinal gave a few words of appreciation for the hospitality.

Cardinal Dew will speak on the topic ‘Servant Leadership in the spirit of Pope Francis’ on Tuesday night at the Ailsa Mackinnon Community Centre at Our Lady of Mercy College, Parramatta.

Cardinal Dew will give a lecture at Newman College in Melbourne on Wednesday night before returning to Wellington.