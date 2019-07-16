Cardinal John Dew visits Diocese of Parramatta Chancery

By Mary Brazell, 16 July 2019
Cardinal John Dew speaks with staff members during morning tea. Image: Diocese of Parramatta.

 

His Eminence, John Cardinal Dew, Archbishop of Wellington, New Zealand, has made a brief visit to the Diocese of Parramatta Chancery.

Cardinal John Dew speaks during morning tea. Image: Diocese of Parramatta.

Ahead of his speaking engagement later on Tuesday, Cardinal Dew was invited to morning tea hosted by the Diocese of Parramatta. Members of the Diocesan Chancery Office, Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta, and other agencies and ministries across the diocese were in attendance.

Staff members during a morning tea with Cardinal John Dew. Image: Diocese of Parramatta.

Fr Chris de Souza, Vicar General and Episcopal Vicar for Education and Formation and Bishop Vincent Long welcomed Cardinal Dew to the diocese, before the Cardinal gave a few words of appreciation for the hospitality.

Fr Chris de Souza (left) and Bishop Vincent Long speak during a morning tea for Cardinal John Dew. Image: Diocese of Parramatta.

Cardinal Dew will speak on the topic ‘Servant Leadership in the spirit of Pope Francis’ on Tuesday night at the Ailsa Mackinnon Community Centre at Our Lady of Mercy College, Parramatta.

Cardinal Dew will give a lecture at Newman College in Melbourne on Wednesday night before returning to Wellington.

 

