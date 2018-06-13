Catholic Church in NSW will work with Government on reforms

The Diocese of Parramatta and the Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney, along with the nine other Catholic dioceses of New South Wales, will work with the NSW Government in relation to its policy response to the civil litigation recommendations of the Royal Commission which will make it easier for survivors of child sexual abuse to access the civil justice system.

Since last year, the Catholic Church in NSW has been consulting with the NSW Government about the civil litigation and criminal justice law reform needed to address the Royal Commission’s findings.

The NSW Dioceses have indicated support for the Commonwealth Redress Scheme endorsed recently by the NSW Government.

The NSW Government’s civil litigation reforms announced today support the establishment of legal entities with sufficient assets to meet claims to be put forward as proper defendants.

“For some time now the Archdiocese of Sydney has been assisting survivors to identify proper defendants and ensuring claims are met,” the Archbishop of Sydney, Most Rev. Anthony Fisher OP said today.

“However the NSW Dioceses recognise more can be done to make access to the justice system easier.

“We support having a clear entity as a proper defendant for claims.

“Since last year, we have been consulting with the state government on ways to ensure NSW Dioceses have legal entities that provide certainty, transparency and permanence, along with the financial ability to meet the claims of clerical sexual abuse survivors.

“We are encouraged by these discussions and look forward to a productive outcome in the coming months which will further offer a clear commitment by the Catholic Church to assist in the healing of survivors of abuse,” he said.

