Catholic Education leader makes Top 50 CIO list

Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta, Data Intelligence Director, Raju Varanasi has been recognised as one of Australia’s top technology and digital chiefs in the annual CIO Top 50 List.

Raju’s leadership, particularly in the area of data intelligence, is setting the benchmark for digital transformation in the education sector.

In response to the accolade, Raju shared his excitement about the change that best practice data intelligence can bring to the lives of children and young people in Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains.

“I’m very proud of the work we do to support the learning of Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta’s 43,000 students,” Raju said.

Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta Executive Director Greg Whitby congratulated Raju on the significant acknowledgment.

“Raju’s work in challenging education thinking and redefining what’s possible for schools and school systems in a digital age is outstanding,” Greg said.

Raju was promoted to the position of Director, Data Intelligence earlier this year after joining Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta in 2015. He has also previously served the NSW Department of Education and Training including as the General Manager of the Centre for Learning Innovation.

His recent achievements include being recognised as one of the best analytical minds in the industry internationally by winning the prestigious Analytics100 Award at the annual Machine Conference at the Novotel Juhu Mumbai.

