Catholic Healthcare settles on three new aged care development sites

Catholic Healthcare is delighted to announce the settlement of three new aged care development sites, the first tranche in collaboration with Lendlease. The services, located in Richmond and Mount Martha in Victoria, as well as Jordan Springs in New South Wales, will enhance the organisation’s ability to provide modern, integrated person-centred aged care services for the local residents and neighbouring areas.

Catholic Healthcare’s strategy is to grow aged care services, whilst enabling a continuum of care for residents in adjacent or planned Lendlease Retirement Living villages.

The proposed developments will include the construction of new aged care homes, and will feature a range of amenities that will be enjoyed by residents, their families and the broader community. This will include a Chapel, café, a health and wellness centre, a home care hub and other activity and lifestyle spaces. The new sites include:

Richmond, Victoria

Located at 171 Stawell Street, Richmond (previously part of the GTV9 studios site), the new residential aged care service with 144 resident places will be developed adjacent to the proposed retirement community by Lendlease. Planning approval has now been granted and construction is to commence in late 2019.

Mount Martha, Victoria

Located at 594 & 602 Esplanade, Mount Martha, the new residential aged care service will be developed adjacent to Lendlease’s Martha’s Point & Koorootang Court Retirement Villages. Planning approval has been granted for 108 resident places.

Jordan Springs, New South Wales

Located at the cnr Jordan Springs Blvd & Lakeside Parade, Jordan Springs, the new residential aged care service with 144 resident places will be developed adjacent to the proposed retirement community by Lendlease. Planning approval will be sought in late 2019.

Catholic Healthcare’s General Manager of Property, Michael Lockwood said, “As an organisation we continue to grow and expand our services for seniors and the community in Victoria and New South Wale as the demand for aged care increases.”

