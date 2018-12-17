Catholic school students top the state in 15 HSC subjects in 2018

Catholic school students performed strongly in this year’s Higher School Certificate exams, with 15 students receiving First in Course awards for 15 subjects.

Catholic Schools NSW Chief Executive Officer Dallas McInerney said it was particularly satisfying to see students from regional and outer suburban Catholic schools among the top performers.

“Students from the full range of Catholic schools – urban and regional, systemic and congregational – ranked highly this year, showing Catholic schools perform well alongside government selective and high-fee independent schools,” Mr McInerney said.

“It’s especially pleasing to see students top the state from Catholic schools in Maitland, Menai, Wollongong, Ballina, Forbes, Varroville, Merrylands, Kingsgrove and Sutherland.

“It’s testimony to the outstanding efforts of all students, their teachers and their families.

“On behalf of the Catholic sector, I extend my congratulations to students in all school sectors for their outstanding efforts and achievements.”

Catholic schools NSW represents the state’s 595 Catholic schools and their 255,000 students.

List of Catholic NSW students who received First in Course awards:

Ancient History – Rebekah Parsons from Mount Sant’ Angelo Mercy College, North Sydney.

Business Services Examination – Georgina Spiropoulos from St Ursula’s College, Kingsgrove.

Community and Family Studies – Lauren Agostini from Aquinas Catholic College, Menai.

English (Advanced) – Grace Roodenrys from Mount Carmel Catholic College, Varroville

English (Standard) – Ashleigh Wake from St Ursula’s College, Kingsgrove.

Entertainment Industry Examination – Zachary Joel Saric from St Patrick’s College, Strathfield.

History Extension – Jasper Yin-Fung Choi from St Pius X College, Chatswood.

Hospitality Examination – Annamarie Mary Subramaniam from Cerdon College, Merrylands.

Industrial Technology – Clayton John Carlon from All Saints College, St Mary’s Campus, Maitland.

Italian Beginners – Bella Good from Xavier Catholic College, Ballina,

Legal Studies – Christina Chiaverini from St Mary Star of the Sea College, Wollongong.

Mathematics – Ze Hong Zhou from St Patrick’s College, Sutherland.

Mathematics General 2 – Alan Gariban from St Marks Catholic College, Stanhope Gardens.

Primary Industries – Emily Jeffery from Red Bend Catholic College, Forbes.

Studies of Religion 2 – Laura Allanah Ferguson from Loreto, Kirribilli.

With thanks to Catholic Schools NSW.